Deep Dive Into IDEXX Laboratories Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $692.0, with a high estimate of $765.00 and a low estimate of $600.00. Observing a 17.19% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $590.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive IDEXX Laboratories is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrea Alfonso UBS Announces Neutral $720.00 - Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $765.00 $722.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $700.00 $510.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $675.00 $550.00 Daniel Clark Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $600.00 $580.00

Key Insights:

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IDEXX Laboratories compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of IDEXX Laboratories's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into IDEXX Laboratories's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind IDEXX Laboratories

Idexx Laboratories primarily develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic products, equipment, and services for pets and livestock. Its key product lines include single-use canine and feline test kits that veterinarians can employ in the office, benchtop chemistry and hematology analyzers for test-panel analysis on-site, reference lab services, and tests to detect and manage disease in livestock. The firm also offers vet practice management software and consulting services to animal hospitals. Idexx gets close to 35% of its revenue from outside the United States.

IDEXX Laboratories's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: IDEXX Laboratories's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: IDEXX Laboratories's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.5%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): IDEXX Laboratories's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 20.23%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 8.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.85.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

