Where Solventum Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $85.83, along with a high estimate of $103.00 and a low estimate of $77.00. This current average has increased by 6.95% from the previous average price target of $80.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Solventum among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Caliendo UBS Announces Neutral $77.00 - Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $79.00 Michael Toomey Jefferies Announces Hold $80.00 - Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $79.00 $75.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $94.00 $87.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $103.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Solventum compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Solventum's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Solventum's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Solventum's Background

Solventum Corp is a healthcare company developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions that leverage deep material science, data science, and digital capabilities to address critical customer and patient needs. The company has four operating segments: MedSurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the MedSurg segment, which provides wound care and surgical solutions that are intended to accelerate healing, prevent complications, and lower the total cost of care globally.

Solventum: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Solventum displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.84%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Solventum's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.16%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Solventum's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.61%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Solventum's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.61%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Solventum's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.14, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

