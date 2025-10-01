Demystifying Verisk Analytics: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $311.33, a high estimate of $334.00, and a low estimate of $280.00. Experiencing a 4.35% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $325.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Verisk Analytics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Mazzoni Seaport Global Announces Buy $280.00 - Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $334.00 $340.00 Scott Wurtzel Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $320.00 - C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Lowers Outperform $315.00 $325.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $319.00 $317.00 Alex Kramm UBS Lowers Neutral $300.00 $320.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Verisk Analytics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Verisk Analytics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Verisk Analytics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Verisk Analytics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics is a leading provider of data analytics and proprietary solutions supporting clients within the insurance ecosystem. Verisk operates under a single segment with two separate business units, underwriting and claims. Within underwriting, the company operates as both a statistical agent and advisory organization collecting and aggregating industrywide claims and policy data and providing insurers with pre-approved forms, rules, and loss costs. Aside from their regulatory and compliance offerings, Verisk provides specialized solutions utilized to power P&C underwriting and catastrophe risk assessment used in reinsurance and insurance-linked securities. Verisk's smaller claims business is critical in preventing fraud and estimating property insurance claims.

Verisk Analytics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Verisk Analytics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.78%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Verisk Analytics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 32.79% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verisk Analytics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 116.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verisk Analytics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.11%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 11.0, Verisk Analytics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

