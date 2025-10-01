9 Analysts Have This To Say About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $27.89, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.29% from the previous average price target of $25.06.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Penguin Solutions is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $36.00 $27.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $30.00 $27.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $24.00 $21.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $25.00 $22.50 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $21.00 $18.00 Rustam Kanga JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Penguin Solutions. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Penguin Solutions compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Penguin Solutions's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Penguin Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Penguin Solutions's Background

Penguin Solutions Inc is an end-to-end technology company engaged in Intelligent Platform Solutions, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED business. Its product include Servers, software, OCP HPC & AI system, Racks and Edge. Servers include AMD-based Serves, Intel-based Servers, etc. Software products include Scyld ClusterWare, Scyld Cloud Central, etc. OCP HPC & AI Systems includes OCP Servers & Storage and etc.

Penguin Solutions's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Penguin Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.88%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Penguin Solutions's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.11%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penguin Solutions's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.06% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Penguin Solutions's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.02%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Penguin Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.24. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

