Assessing Builders FirstSource: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Builders FirstSource and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $136.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $155.00 and a low estimate of $125.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.2% lower than the prior average price target of $139.57.

The standing of Builders FirstSource among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey D. Hammond Keybanc Announces Overweight $145.00 - Jay McCanless Wedbush Maintains Neutral $145.00 $145.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $125.00 $135.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Hold $128.00 $118.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $129.00 $132.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $135.00 $137.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Neutral $130.00 $145.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $155.00 $165.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Builders FirstSource. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Builders FirstSource compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Builders FirstSource's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company's construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction. Builders FirstSource's customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.

Financial Insights: Builders FirstSource

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Builders FirstSource's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.99%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Builders FirstSource's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Builders FirstSource's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.33%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Builders FirstSource's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.27.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

