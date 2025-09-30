Analyst Expectations For Regions Finl's Future

Ratings for Regions Finl (NYSE:RF) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $29.2, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.37% increase from the previous average price target of $26.22.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Regions Finl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $29.00 $28.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $32.00 $30.00 Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $30.00 - Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $30.00 $27.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $29.00 $27.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $29.00 $25.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Underweight $27.00 $24.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $30.00 $29.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $29.00 $24.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Regions Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Regions Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regions Finl compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regions Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Regions Finl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Regions Finl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Regions Finl analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Regions Finl

Regions Financial is a regional bank based in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, and trust services.

Regions Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Regions Finl displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Regions Finl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.03%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regions Finl's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.33%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Regions Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.