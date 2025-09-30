The Analyst Verdict: Vail Resorts In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 2 1 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $178.67, a high estimate of $237.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.68% lower than the prior average price target of $185.50.

The standing of Vail Resorts among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $195.00 $216.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $237.00 $244.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Lowers Buy $175.00 $180.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Underweight $145.00 $152.00 Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $165.00 $175.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $155.00 $146.00

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vail Resorts compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vail Resorts's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Inc Bhd is a resorts and casinos company that operates mountain resorts and ski areas. The company has three business segments that include Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates numerous ski resort properties that offer a variety of winter and summer activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, hiking, and mountain biking. The Lodging segment owns and operates hotels and condominiums. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and leases real estate, typically near its other properties. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue within the United States.

Key Indicators: Vail Resorts's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Vail Resorts showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.96% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vail Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 30.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vail Resorts's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 55.08%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vail Resorts's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.95%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.3, Vail Resorts adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

