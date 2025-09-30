A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Analog Devices Through 16 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 4 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $279.88, a high estimate of $310.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. This current average has increased by 9.7% from the previous average price target of $255.13.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Analog Devices among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $300.00 $270.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $250.00 $235.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $288.00 $273.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Hold $249.00 $219.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $310.00 $300.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $245.00 $215.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $240.00 $185.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $303.00 $280.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $310.00 $300.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $285.00 $260.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $273.00 $212.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $270.00 $248.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $285.00 - John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $300.00 $285.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $290.00 $260.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $280.00 $285.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Analog Devices. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Analog Devices compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Analog Devices's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Analog Devices's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed-signal, and digital-signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers; more than half of its chip sales are to industrial and automotive end markets. ADI's chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

Financial Insights: Analog Devices

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Analog Devices displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Analog Devices's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Analog Devices's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.5%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Analog Devices's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Analog Devices's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.25.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

