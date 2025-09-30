Analyst Expectations For State Street's Future

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of State Street (NYSE:STT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $121.57, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $109.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.24% from the previous average price target of $114.43.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of State Street's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $128.00 $117.00 Emily Ericksen Citigroup Raises Buy $130.00 $115.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $125.00 $116.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Buy $116.00 $122.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Underperform $109.00 $106.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $121.00 $113.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $122.00 $112.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to State Street. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to State Street. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of State Street compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of State Street compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of State Street's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of State Street's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on State Street analyst ratings.

Get to Know State Street Better

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. With approximately $49 trillion in assets under custody and administration, and $5.1 trillion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs about 53,000 worldwide.

Understanding the Numbers: State Street's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining State Street's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.71% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.16%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): State Street's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): State Street's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: State Street's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.51, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.