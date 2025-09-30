A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Adaptive Biotechnologies Through 4 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $16.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Observing a 33.33% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $12.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Adaptive Biotechnologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Announces Buy $20.00 - Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Raises Overweight $14.00 $10.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $15.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Adaptive Biotechnologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Adaptive Biotechnologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Adaptive Biotechnologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp is a company advancing the field of immune-driven medicine by harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its clinical diagnostic product, clonoSEQ, is test authorized by the FDA for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease (MRD) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM), B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and is also available as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test (LDT) for patients with other lymphoid cancers, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Adaptive Biotechnologies: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Adaptive Biotechnologies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 36.33%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Adaptive Biotechnologies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -43.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Adaptive Biotechnologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adaptive Biotechnologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Adaptive Biotechnologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

