Expert Outlook: Casella Waste Systems Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Casella Waste Systems, presenting an average target of $113.75, a high estimate of $129.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. Highlighting a 13.83% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $132.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Casella Waste Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Announces Buy $113.00 - William Grippin Barclays Announces Underweight $88.00 - Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $125.00 $129.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $129.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Casella Waste Systems. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Casella Waste Systems compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Casella Waste Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Casella Waste Systems's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Casella Waste Systems's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Casella Waste Systems's Background

Casella Waste Systems Inc is a solid waste removal company, providing resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company's reportable segments on Geographical basis include Eastern, Western and Mid-Atlantic regions through the Resource solution segment. It generates maximum revenue from the Western region segment. The company's services include Recycling, Collection, Organics, Energy, Landfills, Special Waste as well as Professional Services.

Casella Waste Systems: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Casella Waste Systems displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.38%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Casella Waste Systems's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.12%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Casella Waste Systems's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Casella Waste Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.79.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

