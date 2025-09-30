Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $123.6, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. Observing a 6.0% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $116.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of C.H. Robinson Worldwide among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $155.00 $116.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $136.00 $120.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Underweight $95.00 $90.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $127.00 $125.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Raises Buy $111.00 $108.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $133.00 $129.00 David Hicks Raymond James Lowers Outperform $111.00 $114.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $118.00 $116.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Overweight $121.00 $118.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $129.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to C.H. Robinson Worldwide. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to C.H. Robinson Worldwide. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of C.H. Robinson Worldwide's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into C.H. Robinson Worldwide's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (about 60% of net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal. Additionally, the firm operates a large air and ocean forwarding division (30%), which has grown organically and via tuck-in acquisitions over the years. The remainder of revenue consists of transportation management services and a legacy produce-sourcing operation.

Financial Milestones: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining C.H. Robinson Worldwide's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.74% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.69%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): C.H. Robinson Worldwide's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.67%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): C.H. Robinson Worldwide's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.89% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.95, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

