Demystifying FTAI Aviation: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated FTAI Aviation and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $191.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $230.00 and a low estimate of $160.00. This current average has increased by 19.67% from the previous average price target of $159.60.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive FTAI Aviation. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Outperform $185.00 $160.00 Andre Madrid BTIG Raises Buy $230.00 $190.00 Kristine Liwag Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $175.00 $138.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $205.00 $180.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Outperform $160.00 $130.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to FTAI Aviation. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into FTAI Aviation's Background

FTAI Aviation Ltd is a aerospace company .It owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. It invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Key Indicators: FTAI Aviation's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: FTAI Aviation's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 52.45%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FTAI Aviation's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FTAI Aviation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 167.43%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): FTAI Aviation's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.86%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: FTAI Aviation's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 20.89, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

