Beyond The Numbers: 20 Analysts Discuss Airbnb Stock

Ratings for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) were provided by 20 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 8 7 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 3 0 6 3 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 4 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $130.65, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.79% increase from the previous average price target of $124.68.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Airbnb's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Walmsley Mizuho Announces Outperform $151.00 - Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Sell $104.00 $106.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Lowers Buy $160.00 $165.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Raises Buy $150.00 $145.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $135.00 $125.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $130.00 $120.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Neutral $148.00 $156.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $120.00 $130.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $110.00 $111.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $145.00 $140.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Underweight $105.00 $104.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $130.00 $135.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $124.00 $121.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Raises Buy $145.00 $130.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $125.00 $112.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $156.00 $137.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Underweight $130.00 $100.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $130.00 $125.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Underweight $104.00 $103.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $111.00 $104.00

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Airbnb's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency; it also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's 5 million-plus hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from North America, 37% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: Airbnb's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Airbnb's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Airbnb's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 8.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Airbnb's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.47% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, Airbnb adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

