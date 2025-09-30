What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Snap

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 14 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 8 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Snap, presenting an average target of $9.38, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average represents a 0.11% decrease from the previous average price target of $9.39.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Snap's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Walmsley Mizuho Announces Neutral $9.00 - Michael Morris Guggenheim Maintains Neutral $8.00 $8.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $8.70 $9.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $12.00 $13.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $7.00 $7.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $12.00 $11.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Hold $10.00 $11.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $9.50 $10.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $10.00 $9.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $8.50 $6.50 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Hold $10.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Snap. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Snap. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Snap compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Snap compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Snap's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Snap's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Snap analyst ratings.

Delving into Snap's Background

Snap is a technology company best known for its marquis social media application. Snapchat, a visual messaging application that has amassed hundreds of millions of users. The app was initially only used to communicate with family and friends through photographs and short videos (known as "Snaps"). Users can now enjoy augmented reality, or AR, lenses, content from famous creators and celebrities, updates about local events, and more. Although the app offers a paid subscription option with premium features, advertising sales produce most of the app's revenue. The firm also sells wearable devices called AR Spectacles, which can capture photos and videos overlayed with AR lenses, but these make up a small portion of Snap's overall sales.

Snap: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Snap showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.75% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Snap's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -19.52%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snap's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snap's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Snap's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.03, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.