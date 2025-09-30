Expert Outlook: Schrodinger Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $22.6, with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. A 28.64% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $31.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Schrodinger's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrea Newkirk Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $19.00 - Vikram Malhorta Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $28.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $20.00 $35.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Announces Overweight $25.00 - Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $30.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Schrodinger. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Schrodinger compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Schrodinger's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Schrodinger's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Schrodinger analyst ratings.

About Schrodinger

Schrodinger Inc is a healthcare-based software company. Its operating segments are Software and Drug discovery. Through the Software segment, the company is focused on selling software to transform drug discovery across the life sciences industry and customers in materials science industries. In the Drug discovery segment, it is engaged in generating revenue from a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. It generates revenue from the sales of software solutions and from research funding and milestone payments from its drug discovery collaborations.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Schrodinger

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Schrodinger's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.69%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Schrodinger's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -78.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Schrodinger's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Schrodinger's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.33.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

