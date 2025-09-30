What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Semtech

Analysts' ratings for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $64.88, a high estimate of $81.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 15.57% increase from the previous average price target of $56.14.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Semtech by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $81.00 - Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $76.00 $68.00 Anthony Stoss Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $62.00 $55.00 Gus Richard Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $53.00 $48.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $65.00 $55.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $60.00 $54.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Raises Buy $54.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Semtech. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Semtech's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Semtech

Semtech Corp is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, algorithms and wireless semiconductors, connectivity modules, gateways, routers and connected services for IoT. The company operates in four reportable segments: Signal Integrity, Analog Mixed Signal and Wireless, IoT Systems and IoT Connected Services. The majority of the company's revenue is earned through Analog Mixed Signal and Wireless segment. Geographically majority of the company's revenue is earned from Asia Pacific region, company also operates in North America and Europe.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Semtech

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Semtech's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -10.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Semtech's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.91%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.94, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

