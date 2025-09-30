Breaking Down AvalonBay Communities: 14 Analysts Share Their Views

Analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 14 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 7 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $217.86, with a high estimate of $241.00 and a low estimate of $199.00. Experiencing a 5.28% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $230.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of AvalonBay Communities's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $229.00 $228.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $216.00 $212.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $218.00 $224.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $213.00 $244.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $226.00 $236.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $199.00 $213.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $225.00 $228.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $228.00 $241.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $212.00 $216.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $216.00 $229.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $200.00 $255.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $211.00 $216.00 Brent Dilts UBS Lowers Neutral $216.00 $238.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $241.00 $240.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AvalonBay Communities. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AvalonBay Communities. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AvalonBay Communities compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AvalonBay Communities compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for AvalonBay Communities's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AvalonBay Communities's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AvalonBay Communities analyst ratings.

Discovering AvalonBay Communities: A Closer Look

AvalonBay Communities owns a portfolio of 295 apartment communities with almost 90,000 units and is developing 20 additional properties with approximately 7,300 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in major metropolitan areas of New England, New York/New Jersey, Washington, D.C., California, and the Pacific Northwest.

Key Indicators: AvalonBay Communities's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: AvalonBay Communities displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.7%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: AvalonBay Communities's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 35.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AvalonBay Communities's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.25%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AvalonBay Communities's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, AvalonBay Communities adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.