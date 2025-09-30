T-Mobile US Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 3 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $264.89, with a high estimate of $300.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. Observing a 2.87% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $257.50.

The perception of T-Mobile US by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Overweight $300.00 $280.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $286.00 - Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $270.00 $265.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Overweight $280.00 $270.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $285.00 $265.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $280.00 $265.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Maintains Underweight $200.00 $200.00 Steve Malcolm Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $228.00 - Michael Funk B of A Securities Announces Neutral $255.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to T-Mobile US. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of T-Mobile US compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of T-Mobile US's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the US. T-Mobile now serves 80 million postpaid and 25 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the US retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves 7 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of T-Mobile US

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: T-Mobile US's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.88%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: T-Mobile US's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): T-Mobile US's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.27%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): T-Mobile US's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.51% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: T-Mobile US's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.93.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

