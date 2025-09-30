Where Dorman Products Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $180.5, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.18% increase from the previous average price target of $170.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dorman Products by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Lick Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $185.00 - Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Announces Outperform $180.00 - Scott Stember Roth Capital Raises Buy $182.00 $170.00 David Lantz Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $175.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dorman Products. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dorman Products compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dorman Products's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Dorman Products's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Dorman Products: A Closer Look

Dorman Products Inc is a supplier of original equipment parts for automobiles. It offers automotive and heavy-duty replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake parts, and fasteners for the automotive and heavy-duty aftermarket. The products are sold under the Dorman brand and its sub-brands OE Solutions, Help!, Conduct-Tite, Super ATV, etc., through aftermarket retailers, warehouse distributors, specialty markets, and salvage yards. The company operates through three business segments, which include Light Duty, Heavy Duty, and Specialty Vehicle. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Light Duty segment, which designs and markets replacement parts and fasteners mainly for passenger cars and light trucks. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Dorman Products's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dorman Products's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dorman Products's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dorman Products's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.29%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dorman Products's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dorman Products's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.4.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

