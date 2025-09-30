Analyst Expectations For Fidelity National Info's Future

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $84.6, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. A decline of 0.24% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Fidelity National Info among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Chiodo UBS Maintains Buy $82.00 $82.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $88.00 $92.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Neutral $82.00 $84.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Hold $85.00 $84.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $86.00 $82.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fidelity National Info. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fidelity National Info compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Fidelity National Info's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Fidelity National Info

Fidelity National Information Services provides core processing and ancillary services to banks, but its business has expanded over time. By acquiring SunGard in 2015, the company now provides record-keeping and other services to investment firms. With the acquisition of Worldpay in 2019, FIS was providing payment processing services for merchants and holding leading positions in the United States and United Kingdom. But the company sold off a majority interest in Worldpay and now has only a minority stake.

Key Indicators: Fidelity National Info's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Fidelity National Info's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.06%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.97%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fidelity National Info's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fidelity National Info's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Fidelity National Info's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.92, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

