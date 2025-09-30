What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Boston Beer Co

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $232.33, along with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $214.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 13.15%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Boston Beer Co. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kaumil Gajrawala Jefferies Lowers Hold $225.00 $230.00 Eric Serotta Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $250.00 $275.00 Eric Serotta Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $245.00 $270.00 Sean King UBS Lowers Neutral $214.00 $275.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Buy $230.00 $285.00 Nadine Sarwat Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $230.00 $270.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Boston Beer Co. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Boston Beer Co. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Boston Beer Co compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Boston Beer Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Boston Beer Co's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Boston Beer Co's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Boston Beer Co analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Boston Beer Co

Boston Beer is a top player in high-end malt beverages and adjacent categories in the US, with strong positions in craft beer, flavored malt beverages, hard cider, and hard seltzer. The bulk of volume and revenue is concentrated in four brands: Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Twisted Tea, and Truly. Beverages are produced using a hybrid model leveraging both in-house capacities and third-party breweries through contract arrangements. While the firm is required to use distributors to reach end markets, including retailers and on-premises operators, it also employs 500 internal sales representatives to educate the market about its products. The firm generates almost all sales in the US.

Boston Beer Co's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Boston Beer Co's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.53%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Boston Beer Co's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Beer Co's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Beer Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.82%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.