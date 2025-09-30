What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Sprinklr

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.25, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average represents a 4.65% decrease from the previous average price target of $10.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Sprinklr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Underweight $8.00 $9.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sprinklr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sprinklr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Sprinklr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Sprinklr Better

Sprinklr Inc is engaged in enabling customer-facing teams, from Customer Service to Marketing, to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage AI to deliver customer experiences at scale all on one unified AI-based platform. It focuses on empowering companies to deliver next-generation, unified engagement journeys that reimagine the customer's experience. Its products include Sprinklr Service, Sprinklr Social, Sprinklr Insights and Sprinklr Marketing. The company operates in the Americas, EMEA, and other countries. It derives maximum revenue from the Americas.

Sprinklr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Sprinklr's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.52%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sprinklr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.13%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sprinklr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.11%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sprinklr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

