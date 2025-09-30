Expert Outlook: Academy Sports Through The Eyes Of 14 Analysts

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $57.79, with a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average has increased by 2.63% from the previous average price target of $56.31.

A clear picture of Academy Sports's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adrienne Yih Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $51.00 - Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $50.00 $55.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $50.00 $55.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $56.00 $54.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $57.00 $55.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Hold $50.00 $47.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $55.00 $50.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $43.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $65.00 $58.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Academy Sports. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Academy Sports compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Academy Sports compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Academy Sports's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Academy Sports's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Academy Sports's Background

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc is engaged in the full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. The company's product categories are outdoors, apparel, sports & recreation, and footwear.

A Deep Dive into Academy Sports's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Academy Sports displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Academy Sports's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Academy Sports's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.24%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Academy Sports's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.4%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Academy Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.89, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

