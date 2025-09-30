A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Robinhood Markets Through 19 Analysts

19 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 11 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 7 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Robinhood Markets and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $120.53, accompanied by a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. Marking an increase of 28.87%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $93.53.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Robinhood Markets. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $145.00 $120.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $120.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $135.00 $120.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $120.00 $120.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $145.00 $120.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $120.00 $99.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $120.00 $100.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $120.00 $102.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $130.00 $125.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $120.00 $110.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $106.00 $89.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $118.00 $100.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $120.00 $71.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $110.00 $70.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $43.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $125.00 $70.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $102.00 $57.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $100.00 $50.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $104.00 $91.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Robinhood Markets. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Robinhood Markets. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Robinhood Markets compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Robinhood Markets compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Robinhood Markets's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Robinhood Markets's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Robinhood Markets analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Robinhood Markets's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Robinhood Markets's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 45.01% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Robinhood Markets's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 39.03% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Robinhood Markets's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.82%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Robinhood Markets's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.23% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Robinhood Markets's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.57, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.