Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Evolent Health

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $16.5, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.23% increase from the previous average price target of $15.83.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Evolent Health among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Larsen BTIG Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $9.00 $9.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 David Larsen BTIG Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $18.00 $16.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Evolent Health. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Evolent Health compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Evolent Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Evolent Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Evolent Health's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health Inc is engaged in healthcare delivery and payment. The company supports health systems and physician organizations in their migration toward value-based care and population health management. It provides specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, musculoskeletal markets and holistic total cost of care management along with an integrated platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure under one go to market package. The primary solutions provided by the company include specialty care management services, total cost of care management, and administrative services.

Breaking Down Evolent Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Evolent Health's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -31.34% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Evolent Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -11.5%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evolent Health's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.58% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evolent Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.0% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Evolent Health's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.95, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

