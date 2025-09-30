Analyst Expectations For Molson Coors Beverage's Future

16 analysts have shared their evaluations of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 2 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 5 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Molson Coors Beverage, presenting an average target of $53.88, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. Experiencing a 7.8% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $58.44.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Molson Coors Beverage among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $52.00 $53.00 Kaumil Gajrawala Jefferies Lowers Hold $50.00 $52.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $55.00 $58.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Underweight $50.00 $49.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $49.00 $53.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $53.00 $58.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $52.00 $53.00 Bonnie Herzog Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $67.00 $77.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $53.00 $58.00 Gerald Pascarelli Needham Lowers Buy $58.00 $65.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $53.00 $62.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $58.00 $60.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $53.00 $59.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Neutral $51.00 $56.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $53.00 $57.00 Trevor Stirling Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $55.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Molson Coors Beverage. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Molson Coors Beverage. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Molson Coors Beverage compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Molson Coors Beverage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Molson Coors Beverage's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Molson Coors Beverage's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Molson Coors Beverage analyst ratings.

Discovering Molson Coors Beverage: A Closer Look

Molson Coors owns well-known beer brands including Miller, Coors, Blue Moon, and Carling and ranks as the second-largest beer maker in both value and volume terms in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Through licensing agreements, the firm also brews and distributes beer and hard seltzer under partner brands from Heineken, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi, and Coca-Cola. The brewer uses independent distributors in the US, given the three-tier distribution requirements, while using a combination of distributors and an in-house sales team in Canada and Europe. North America remains its largest market, contributing over 80% of total revenue.

A Deep Dive into Molson Coors Beverage's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Molson Coors Beverage's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.58%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Molson Coors Beverage's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.39%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molson Coors Beverage's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Molson Coors Beverage's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Molson Coors Beverage's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.47. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.