Bank of New York Mellon Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $104.25, a high estimate of $116.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Observing a 7.75% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $96.75.

The perception of Bank of New York Mellon by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $116.00 $101.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $105.00 $92.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Hold $109.00 $100.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $96.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $113.00 $105.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Hold $100.00 $97.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $101.00 $95.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $90.00 $88.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bank of New York Mellon. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Bank of New York Mellon compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Bank of New York Mellon's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Bank of New York Mellon's Background

Bank of New York Mellon is a global investment company involved in managing and servicing financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY is the largest global custody bank in the world, with $52.1 trillion in under custody or administration (as of December 2024), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investments. BNY's asset-management division manages about $2.0 trillion in assets.

Financial Insights: Bank of New York Mellon

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Bank of New York Mellon's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.11%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank of New York Mellon's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.02%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of New York Mellon's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.93.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

