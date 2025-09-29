Boston Scientific Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Boston Scientific and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $125.08, accompanied by a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $118.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.3% increase from the previous average price target of $121.08.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Boston Scientific. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Marie Thibault BTIG Maintains Buy $127.00 $127.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $121.00 $121.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $121.00 $121.00 Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $125.00 $118.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Buy $135.00 $130.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $124.00 $121.00 Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Raises Perform $118.00 $110.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $124.00 $118.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $123.00 $117.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $133.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Boston Scientific. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boston Scientific compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Boston Scientific's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know Boston Scientific Better

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for roughly 36% of the firm's total sales.

Key Indicators: Boston Scientific's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Boston Scientific's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Boston Scientific's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.75% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Scientific's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.57%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Scientific's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.54.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

