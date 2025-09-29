The Analyst Verdict: SoFi Technologies In The Eyes Of 16 Experts

During the last three months, 16 analysts shared their evaluations of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 7 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 6 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $20.88, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 23.33% from the previous average price target of $16.93.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive SoFi Technologies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Adelson Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $18.00 $13.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $31.00 $26.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $29.00 $25.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $28.00 $18.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Neutral $24.00 $22.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $14.00 $13.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $26.00 $20.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $18.00 Jeffrey Adelson Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $13.00 $11.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $25.00 $20.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Hold $20.00 $14.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Maintains Market Perform $17.00 $17.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Announces Hold $21.00 - Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $13.00 $9.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Maintains Neutral $16.00 $16.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SoFi Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SoFi Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SoFi Technologies analyst ratings.

Delving into SoFi Technologies's Background

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Unraveling the Financial Story of SoFi Technologies

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, SoFi Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 42.82% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SoFi Technologies's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SoFi Technologies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SoFi Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

