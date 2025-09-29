11 Analysts Have This To Say About Western Alliance

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Western Alliance (NYSE: WAL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $97.64, along with a high estimate of $118.00 and a low estimate of $85.00. Observing a 7.3% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $91.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Western Alliance is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $90.00 $85.00 Janet Lee TD Cowen Announces Buy $118.00 - Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $104.00 $95.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Buy $98.00 $90.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $90.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $105.00 $94.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $93.00 $96.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $96.00 $92.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $80.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $100.00 $97.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $95.00 $91.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Western Alliance. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Western Alliance compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Western Alliance's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Western Alliance's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Western Alliance analyst ratings.

About Western Alliance

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a Las Vegas-based holding company with regional banks operating in Nevada, Arizona, and California. The bank offers retail banking services and focuses on mortgages for retail customers and commercial loans. The company's reportable segments are Commercial segment includes provides commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. Consumer Related segment offers both commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services, such as residential mortgage banking and Corporate & Other.

A Deep Dive into Western Alliance's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Western Alliance displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Western Alliance's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Western Alliance's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.01, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

