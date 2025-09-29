A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Progressive Through 26 Analysts

26 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Progressive (NYSE: PGR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 17 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 9 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $288.08, a high estimate of $350.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.21% lower than the prior average price target of $297.62.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Progressive among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $350.00 $343.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $265.00 $267.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $252.00 $250.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $270.00 $268.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $343.00 $347.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $265.00 $327.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $250.00 $279.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $347.00 $344.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $267.00 $265.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $327.00 $330.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $279.00 $281.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $281.00 $287.00 Matthew Heimermann Citigroup Announces Buy $312.00 - Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $265.00 $275.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Lowers Buy $287.00 $309.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $268.00 $280.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $275.00 $280.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $281.00 $288.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $268.00 $290.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $275.00 - Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $336.00 $337.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $280.00 $290.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $290.00 $288.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $280.00 $291.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $287.00 $297.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $290.00 $330.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Progressive. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Progressive's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Progressive

Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has almost 24 million personal auto policies in force and is one of the largest auto insurers in the United States. Progressive markets its policies through independent insurance agencies in the US and Canada and directly via the internet and telephone. Its premiums are split roughly equally between the agent and the direct channel. The company also offers commercial auto policies and entered homeowners insurance through an acquisition in 2015.

A Deep Dive into Progressive's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Progressive showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.34% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Progressive's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progressive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.32%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Progressive's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

