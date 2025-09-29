The Analyst Verdict: Core & Main In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Core & Main (NYSE: CNM), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 5 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Core & Main, presenting an average target of $60.91, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Experiencing a 5.57% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $64.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Core & Main is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Johnson UBS Announces Buy $65.00 - Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $60.00 $68.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $50.00 $56.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $54.00 $62.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $54.00 $64.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $58.00 $70.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $65.00 $69.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $62.00 $67.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $64.00 $56.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Maintains Hold $68.00 $68.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $70.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Core & Main. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Core & Main. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Core & Main compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Core & Main compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Core & Main's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Core & Main's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Core & Main analyst ratings.

Discovering Core & Main: A Closer Look

Core & Main is a leading specialty distributor with a focus on water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products. The company provides solutions to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors across municipal, nonresidential, and residential end markets. The company's specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement, and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Financial Insights: Core & Main

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Core & Main's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.57%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Core & Main's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.4%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Core & Main's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 7.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Core & Main's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.13%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.34.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.