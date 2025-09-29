Analyst Expectations For Banc of California's Future

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Banc of California (NYSE: BANC), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $18.75, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average has increased by 8.7% from the previous average price target of $17.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Banc of California by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $20.00 $18.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $18.00 $16.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $18.00 $17.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $19.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Banc of California. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Banc of California. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Banc of California compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Banc of California compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Banc of California's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Banc of California's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Banc of California analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Banc of California

Banc of California Inc is a financial holding company. It offers banking and financial services. Its services include banking services, lending services, and private banking services. Its deposit and banking product and service offerings include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. Lending activities are focused on providing financing to California's diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities, and loans are often secured by California commercial and residential real estate. The company has one reportable segment named Commercial banking.

Banc of California: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Banc of California's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Banc of California's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Banc of California's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Banc of California's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Banc of California's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.98, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.