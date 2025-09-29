Assessing Capital One Finl: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

Capital One Finl (NYSE: COF) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Capital One Finl, revealing an average target of $259.18, a high estimate of $275.00, and a low estimate of $245.00. Observing a 10.5% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $234.55.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Capital One Finl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $267.00 $261.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $270.00 $260.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $260.00 $225.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $265.00 $225.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $275.00 $250.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $260.00 $248.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $248.00 $245.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $255.00 $240.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $245.00 $210.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $248.00 $232.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Buy $258.00 $184.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Capital One Finl. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Capital One Finl's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending. Following the acquisition of Discover in 2025, the firm also has a modest personal loan business, though credit card lending still provides the majority of the bank's revenue.

Capital One Finl: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Capital One Finl's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 31.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Capital One Finl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.51%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capital One Finl's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capital One Finl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.47.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

