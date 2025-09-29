Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Alcon

Analysts' ratings for Alcon (NYSE: ALC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $92.85, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $77.53. This current average represents a 8.36% decrease from the previous average price target of $101.32.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Alcon by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Stephan Stifel Lowers Buy $85.00 $90.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Lowers Outperform $110.00 $120.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $84.00 Tom Stephan Stifel Lowers Buy $90.00 $100.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Outperform $95.00 $108.00 David Adlington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $77.53 $105.88 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $107.00 $107.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $107.00 $107.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $93.00 - Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $84.00 $90.00

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Alcon compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Alcon's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Alcon's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Alcon's Background

Alcon is one of the leading visioncare companies in the world. Following nine years as a Novartis subsidiary, it was spun off as a public company in April 2019. Alcon operates in two segments: visioncare and surgical. Visioncare comprises contact lenses, lenscare solutions, and a suite of ocular health products. With brands like Dailies, Total1, and Air Optix, Alcon controls about one fourth of the US contact lens market. Surgical comprises intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and consumables used during surgeries. Its main products include Centurion, a phacoemulsification device used during cataract surgeries, and a portfolio of IOLs including PanOptix and Vivity. Alcon has one of the largest installed bases of eye surgical equipment in the world.

Breaking Down Alcon's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Alcon's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.01%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Alcon's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.78%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alcon's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.8%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alcon's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.56%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

