Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Cullen/Frost Bankers

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $144.83, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $136.00. Marking an increase of 2.53%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $141.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cullen/Frost Bankers. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $136.00 $125.00 Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $138.00 - Michael Rose Raymond James Lowers Outperform $145.00 $150.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $145.00 $155.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $155.00 $135.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Announces Outperform $150.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cullen/Frost Bankers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cullen/Frost Bankers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cullen/Frost Bankers compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cullen/Frost Bankers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Cullen/Frost Bankers's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cullen/Frost Bankers analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost is a regional US bank with around $50 billion in assets (as of mid-2025), and it focuses exclusively on the Texas market. The bank has deep expertise in this market. It has implemented a relationship-based approach to banking that has garnered a strong market share in San Antonio. Cullen/Frost is also expanding into Houston, Dallas, and Austin market regions through branch openings. The bank's sweet spot is small to medium-size Texas-based commercial clients.

Cullen/Frost Bankers: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Cullen/Frost Bankers showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.67% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.13%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cullen/Frost Bankers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cullen/Frost Bankers's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, Cullen/Frost Bankers adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.