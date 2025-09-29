What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About United Airlines Holdings

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $118.62, along with a high estimate of $149.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 16.58% increase from the previous average price target of $101.75.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive United Airlines Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $135.00 $105.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $131.00 $114.00 Jamie Baker JP Morgan Raises Overweight $149.00 $122.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $114.00 $103.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $109.00 $81.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $108.00 $90.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $100.00 $94.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $103.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to United Airlines Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Airlines Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of United Airlines Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of United Airlines Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel, especially across the Pacific, than its large US peers.

United Airlines Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: United Airlines Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.67%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Airlines Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.39%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Airlines Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.49% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Airlines Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.45.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

