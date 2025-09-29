Analyst Expectations For Delta Air Lines's Future

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Delta Air Lines and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $73.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $63.00. Observing a 8.39% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $68.14.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Delta Air Lines. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $75.00 $70.00 Jamie Baker JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $72.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $72.00 $63.00 Catherine O'Brien Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $67.00 $60.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $65.00 $58.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $90.00 $88.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $63.00 $66.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Delta Air Lines. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Delta Air Lines

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Delta Air Lines's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.06% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Delta Air Lines's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delta Air Lines's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.95% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delta Air Lines's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.74%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, Delta Air Lines adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

