Expert Outlook: Zions Bancorp Through The Eyes Of 13 Analysts

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 9 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Zions Bancorp and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $62.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $52.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.47% increase from the previous average price target of $54.64.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Zions Bancorp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $63.00 Janet Lee TD Cowen Announces Hold $64.00 - Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $64.00 - Jennifer Demba Truist Securities Raises Hold $59.00 $57.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $66.00 $60.00 David George Baird Raises Neutral $65.00 $60.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Neutral $63.00 $55.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $66.00 $57.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $62.00 $57.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $47.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Raises Hold $60.00 $45.00 Jennifer Demba Truist Securities Raises Hold $57.00 $52.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Neutral $52.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Zions Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Zions Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Zions Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation is a regional US bank with core operations that span 11 states. The bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City and does business primarily in the Western and Southwestern United States. Zions focuses primarily on providing banking services to small and midsize businesses, with the bulk of its loans focused on commercial and commercial real estate lending.

Zions Bancorp's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Zions Bancorp's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.64%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zions Bancorp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.75%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zions Bancorp's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, Zions Bancorp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

