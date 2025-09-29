Forecasting The Future: 12 Analyst Projections For Synchrony Financial

Analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $79.17, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average has increased by 15.44% from the previous average price target of $68.58.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Synchrony Financial is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Adelson Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $72.00 David M. Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $88.00 $77.00 Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $75.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Hold $76.00 $68.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $78.00 $75.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $75.00 Terry Ma Barclays Lowers Overweight $80.00 $81.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $77.00 $68.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $80.00 $52.00 Jeff Adelson Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $48.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Overweight $81.00 $62.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $78.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Synchrony Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Synchrony Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Synchrony Financial's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Synchrony Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Synchrony Financial Better

Synchrony Financial, originally a spinoff of GE Capital's retail financing business, is the largest provider of private-label credit cards in the United States by both outstanding receivables and purchasing volume. Synchrony partners with other firms to market its credit products in their physical stores as well as on their websites and mobile applications. Synchrony operates through three segments: retail card (private-label and co-branded general-purpose credit cards), payment solutions (promotional financing for large ticket purchases), and CareCredit (financing for elective healthcare procedures).

Synchrony Financial's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Synchrony Financial's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.75%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Synchrony Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synchrony Financial's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.09% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synchrony Financial's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.78%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, Synchrony Financial adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

