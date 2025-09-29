What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Comcast

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $37.8, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Experiencing a 1.25% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $38.28.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Comcast is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Reif Cohen B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $36.00 $38.00 Laurent Yoon Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $36.00 $37.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $38.00 - Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $40.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $38.00 $37.00 John Hodulik UBS Lowers Neutral $36.00 $40.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $35.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $37.00 $36.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $37.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $44.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Comcast. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Comcast's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Comcast analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Comcast

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to 64 million US homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. The firm provides services to about half of the locations in this territory. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC network, the Peacock streaming platform, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. The firm plans to spin off most of its cable networks later in 2025. Finally, Sky, acquired in 2018, is a large television provider in the UK and Italy.

A Deep Dive into Comcast's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Comcast showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.11% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Comcast's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 36.69%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comcast's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.12%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comcast's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.11%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, Comcast adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

