What Analysts Are Saying About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, presenting an average target of $50.25, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 28.85% increase from the previous average price target of $39.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Lorusso TD Cowen Announces Buy $60.00 - Eva Fortea Verdejo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $45.00 $42.00 Roger Song Jefferies Raises Buy $54.00 $45.00 Eva Fortea Verdejo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

Delving into Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's Background

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases. The company's clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, abiprubart, and mavrilimumab.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 44.34%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.74%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.83%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.