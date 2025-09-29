Where BlackRock Stands With Analysts

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 7 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for BlackRock, presenting an average target of $1204.55, a high estimate of $1350.00, and a low estimate of $1093.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.21% from the previous average price target of $1155.91.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BlackRock. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $1350.00 $1200.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $1200.00 $1170.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $1093.00 $1018.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $1215.00 $1260.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $1170.00 $1180.00 Mike Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $1224.00 $1247.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $1224.00 $1214.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $1210.00 $1220.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $1220.00 $990.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1180.00 $1105.00 Mike Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $1164.00 $1111.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BlackRock. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BlackRock. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BlackRock compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BlackRock compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of BlackRock's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of BlackRock's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BlackRock analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind BlackRock

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $12.528 trillion in assets under management at the end of June 2025. Its product mix is diverse, with 54% of managed assets in equity strategies, 25% in fixed income, 8% in multi-asset classes, 8% in money market funds, and 5% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for two-thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which, by our calculations, account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one-third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

BlackRock: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: BlackRock's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.86%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 29.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlackRock's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.28%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackRock's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.3.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.