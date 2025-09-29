Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Hasbro

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hasbro and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $90.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.09% increase from the previous average price target of $82.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hasbro. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Perry B of A Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $95.00 Arpine Kocharyan UBS Raises Buy $88.00 $82.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $91.00 $79.00 Keegan Cox DA Davidson Raises Neutral $80.00 $75.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $94.00 $75.00 Eric Handler Roth Capital Raises Buy $92.00 $86.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $85.00 $83.00 Alexander Perry B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hasbro. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hasbro. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hasbro compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hasbro compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hasbro's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Hasbro's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hasbro analyst ratings.

Discovering Hasbro: A Closer Look

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Magic: The Gathering. The firm acquired EOne in 2019, bolting on popular family properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, and since has divested noncore lines from the tie-up. Furthermore, the addition of Dungeons & Dragons Beyond in 2022, offers the firm access to 19 million digital tabletop players.

Understanding the Numbers: Hasbro's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Hasbro's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.46%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hasbro's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -87.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hasbro's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -121.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hasbro's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -15.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 13.89, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.