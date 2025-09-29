Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 1 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $32.27, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.29% increase from the previous average price target of $30.36.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tessa Romero JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $33.00 $34.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $28.00 $30.00 Ritu Baral TD Cowen Raises Buy $39.00 $35.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $39.00 $36.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $36.00 $32.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Neutral $27.00 $23.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $17.00 $15.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $40.00 $39.00 Jason N. Butler JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $38.00 $37.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Raises Neutral $24.00 $23.00 Tessa Romero JP Morgan Raises Overweight $34.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It has two core franchises in neuroscience and neuro-rare diseases. The neuroscience franchise is anchored by its commercial product NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's Disease Psychosis (PDP). The neuro-rare disease franchise is anchored by the commercial product DAYBUE, which is used for the treatment of Rett syndrome. In addition, the company has various product candidates under development in different stages, including ACP-204, ACP-101, ACP-211, ACP-711, ACP-2591, etc.

Financial Milestones: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.26%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

