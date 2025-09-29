Breaking Down First Interstate BancSys: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ: FIBK) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $32.0, with a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $29.00, the current average has increased by 10.34%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of First Interstate BancSys by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $30.00 $28.00 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Buy $38.00 $35.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $28.00 $25.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $28.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to First Interstate BancSys. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Interstate BancSys compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of First Interstate BancSys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc is a financial holding company. It is the parent company of First Interstate Bank, a community bank offering a range of internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services throughout Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. It delivers a range of financial products and services to both retail and commercial customers in industries like agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, mining, professional services, retail, tourism, and wholesale trade. It generates majority of income from interest charged on loans, and interest and dividends earned on investments.

First Interstate BancSys: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, First Interstate BancSys showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.64% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: First Interstate BancSys's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.88%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Interstate BancSys's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Interstate BancSys's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: First Interstate BancSys's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

