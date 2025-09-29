Expert Outlook: Merus Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Merus and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $98.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $112.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.25% lower than the prior average price target of $99.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Merus's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $97.00 $101.00 Etzer Darout Barclays Announces Overweight $112.00 - Matt Venezia Alliance Global Partners Announces Buy $90.00 - Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $96.00 $97.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Merus. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Merus compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Merus's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Merus's Background

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops bispecific antibody therapeutics. The company is developing full-length human multispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. Merus has only one reportable segment comprising the discovery and development of bispecific therapeutics. Some of its products in the pipeline include MCLA-128; MCLA-117; MCLA-158 and others.

Merus: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Merus's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.4%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Merus's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1792.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Merus's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -22.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Merus's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -18.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Merus's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

