Breaking Down Invesco: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 5 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $20.38, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 18.14% increase from the previous average price target of $17.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Invesco by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $25.00 $22.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $24.00 $23.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $17.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Buy $25.00 $17.50 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $15.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $14.50 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $16.00 $14.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Invesco. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Invesco compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Invesco compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Invesco's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Invesco's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Invesco

Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (68% of managed assets) and institutional (32%) clients. At the end of July 2025, the firm had $2.025 trillion in assets under management spread among its equity (60% of AUM), balanced (3%), fixed-income (21%), alternative investment (6%), and money market (10%) operations. Passive products account for 46% of Invesco's total AUM. Invesco's US retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside of North America, with 30% of its AUM sourced from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (15%) and Asia (15%).

Key Indicators: Invesco's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Invesco's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.17%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Invesco's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invesco's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

