Expert Outlook: UMB Financial Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for UMB Financial (NASDAQ: UMBF), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for UMB Financial, revealing an average target of $136.0, a high estimate of $151.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.94% increase from the previous average price target of $126.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of UMB Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $130.00 $125.00 Janet Lee TD Cowen Announces Buy $151.00 - Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $144.00 $130.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $120.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $150.00 $140.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $122.00 $115.00 David Long Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $138.00 $135.00 Nathan Race Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $148.00 $135.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $128.00 $120.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $110.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $140.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to UMB Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to UMB Financial. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of UMB Financial compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of UMB Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for UMB Financial's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of UMB Financial's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on UMB Financial analyst ratings.

Delving into UMB Financial's Background

UMB Financial Corp, or UMBF, is a financial services holding company offering a suite of banking services and asset servicing to its customers in the United States and around the world. Its client base includes commercial, institutional, and personal customers. Along with its subsidiaries, the company operates in the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Commercial Banking segment, which serves the commercial banking and treasury management needs of small to middle-market businesses through various products and services such as commercial loans, commercial real estate financing, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of UMB Financial

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining UMB Financial's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 81.69% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: UMB Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UMB Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.19%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): UMB Financial's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.31% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.